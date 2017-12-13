Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Gandhi Nagar South constituency-Shambhuji Chelaji Thakor

Shambhuji Chelaji Thakor has been named BJP candidate from Gandhinagar South constituency. He passed LL.B from Gujarat University. Shambhuji is notary by profession. He has no criminal cases registered against him. Gandhinagar South is general category constituency.

Shambhuji has the won the constituency twice in 2007 and 2012. Gandhinagar South is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Gandhinagar district. The seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation. The constituency will have 284 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 266795. Shambhuji contesting against Congress candidate Dr. C. J. Chavda.

Address: Block no.980,Shivshakati society,Sector 27,Gandhinagar

Name Enrolled as Voter in: 36,Gandhinagar north (Gujarat) constituency,

at Serial no 375 in Part no 185

Email:shambhujithakor@yahoo.in

Contact Number: 9824402730

Self Profession:advocate (notary)

Spouse Profession:House wife

OneIndia News