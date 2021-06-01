Fake: This video of a cop being thrashed by locals is not from Hyderabad

Fake: No new clash took place in Galwan Valley in early May

New Delhi, June 01: Amidst these trying times, a video has gone viral in which a policeman is being thrashed by several people.

It is being claimed that the video was shot at the Kondapur area of Hyderabad. A user on Facebook posted the video with the caption,'this is how the police force is treated by the common peace loving citizens of Hyderabad, Kondapur on May 29 2021.'

While a policeman was thrashed, but the claim made in this video is false. Using some key words, we found that this incident was reported in October last year and was from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Reports said that the policeman was drunk and following an argument with the locals, he was thrashed.

The Cyberabad police also took to Twitter and said Fake news. A video of some persons beating supposedly a police personnel at some unknown location is being circulated in social media as that of the Kondapur area of Cyberabad. It is clarified that no such incident has taken place anywhere in Cyberabad and this news is fake.

Further the Cyberabad police also said that legal action will be initiated against persons who share such false information with ulterior motives.

It is clear that the video of the policeman being beaten up by some men is from Gujarat and was shot last year in October.

