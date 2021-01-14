YouTube
    Fake: Reliance Jio 5G trials are not the reason for bird flu in India

    New Delhi, Jan 14: Birds in India are dying because Reliance Jio is conducting 5G tests says a claim on the social media.

    The messages posted on the social media in Hindi translate to, 'birds are dying due to Jio 5G testing in India and being are being lied to saying bird flu is spreading.'

    This is a completely fake claim as the Centre has so far not approved 5G trials in India. Moreover Reliance too has denied conducted 5G tests.

    Fake: Modi government has not removed nationality claim from Indian passports

    Union Minister for Information and Technology said that the 5G trials would commence soon. A statement by Reliance said, "Jio will pioneer the 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021."-

    Mukesh D. Ambani One more reason to look forward to the new year.

    In 2018 a conspiracy theory was floated saying that the test of a 5G cellular network caused the death of several birds The Hague. This was fact checked by an international website, Snopes and the theory was debunked.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Reliance Jio 5G trials causing deaths of birds in India

    Conclusion

    5G trials have not begun in India

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Thursday, January 14, 2021, 10:54 [IST]
    X