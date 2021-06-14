Fake: Google Meet, Zoom have not added feature letting host know what app participants use in background

False: Centre is not planning to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir

Fake: PM Modi did not change attire four times in a day to meet four different leaders

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attire is closely watched, but some social media claims said that the PM changed his dress four times a day to meet four different leaders.

The claim is being with a photo collage of the PM with UP CM, Yogi Adityanath, Manipur Governor, Najma Heptulla, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat.

Fake: Google Meet, Zoom have not added feature letting host know what app participants use in background

Using a reverse image search, we found that the meetings took place between June 2 and 11. The PM met Yogi on June 11, while the PM met with Heptulla on June 10. Sarma met with the PM on June 2, while the meeting with Rawat was on June 7.

Gratitude 💐



His towering vision has taken India to glorious heights of prosperity. Assam has especially been a beneficiary of Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi’s generosity. It’s a great pride to be serving under him as CM of Assam.



Met Adarniya PM & took his blessings today. pic.twitter.com/RJccUij03q — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 2, 2021

Fact Check Claim PM Modi changed attire four times in a day to meet four different leaders Conclusion The claim is fake and the PM met the leaders on four different days between June 2 and 11 Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in