    Fake: PM Modi did not change attire four times in a day to meet four different leaders

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attire is closely watched, but some social media claims said that the PM changed his dress four times a day to meet four different leaders.

    The claim is being with a photo collage of the PM with UP CM, Yogi Adityanath, Manipur Governor, Najma Heptulla, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat.

    Using a reverse image search, we found that the meetings took place between June 2 and 11. The PM met Yogi on June 11, while the PM met with Heptulla on June 10. Sarma met with the PM on June 2, while the meeting with Rawat was on June 7.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    PM Modi changed attire four times in a day to meet four different leaders

    Conclusion

    The claim is fake and the PM met the leaders on four different days between June 2 and 11

    Rating

    False
