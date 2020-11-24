Fake: Government has taken no decision to stop train services after December 1

Fake: Govt has not paid Rs 130,000 towards COVID-19 funding

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 24: A message claiming that the government has paid Rs 130,000 towards COVID-19 funding is doing the rounds on WhatsApp.

The message says that the government has ordered payment of Rs 130,000 to all citizens above the age of 18. Further the message has also posted a url and urges you to click on it to check if you are eligible for the grant.

The government has said that this message is fake. Government has not ordered payment of Rs 130,000 as COVID-19 funds, it was further clarified.

India has been registering less than 50,000 COVID-19 cases daily since November 8, which assumes significance as several countries in the Western Hemisphere are witnessing a surge in cases at the onset of winter, the Union Health Ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 85,62,641 which exceeds active cases by 81,19,155.

A total of 44,059 people were found infected with COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours with ten states and UTs contributing to 78.74 per cent of the new infections.

Fact Check Claim Govt has paid Rs 130,000 towards COVID-19 funding Conclusion Govt has not made any such payment Rating False