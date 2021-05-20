Fake: 10,000 people will not get cash award from WHO under COVID-19 relief plan

Fact check: Are smokers less likely to get COVID-19

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 20: A message is being circulated on WhatsApp stating that the World Health Organisation giving away a new COVID-19 vaccine fund.

The message says, " get your new coronavirus subsidy, INR Rs 50,000. Today you will have the opportunity to receive an award from the World Health Organisation: New Coronavirus vaccine fund of INR 50,000 to 100,000 rupee. In response to the global new crown epidemic relief plan, we choose 10,000 people day and give them a cash relief."

At the end of the message there is even a link that the users to urgent to click on, in order to claim this benefit. This is a fake message and is aimed at cheating you. The government has said that WHO is not giving any such monetary rewards from the new coronavirus vaccine fund. This is just a malicious attempt to get personal information, the government further clarified.

Fact Check Claim 10,000 people will get cash award from WHO under COVID-19 relief plan Conclusion This is a malicious attempt to dig out personal information Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 16:01 [IST]