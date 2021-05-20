YouTube
    Fake: 10,000 people will not get cash award from WHO under COVID-19 relief plan

    New Delhi, May 20: A message is being circulated on WhatsApp stating that the World Health Organisation giving away a new COVID-19 vaccine fund.

    The message says, " get your new coronavirus subsidy, INR Rs 50,000. Today you will have the opportunity to receive an award from the World Health Organisation: New Coronavirus vaccine fund of INR 50,000 to 100,000 rupee. In response to the global new crown epidemic relief plan, we choose 10,000 people day and give them a cash relief."

    At the end of the message there is even a link that the users to urgent to click on, in order to claim this benefit. This is a fake message and is aimed at cheating you. The government has said that WHO is not giving any such monetary rewards from the new coronavirus vaccine fund. This is just a malicious attempt to get personal information, the government further clarified.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    10,000 people will get cash award from WHO under COVID-19 relief plan

    Conclusion

    This is a malicious attempt to dig out personal information

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 16:01 [IST]
    X