Fact Check: Rawal did not apologise on the streets for his consumption of fish remark

New Delhi, Dec 05: Actor turned politician Paresh Rawal found himself in a controversy after he made some remarks about the consumption of fish by Bengalis. While campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat, he said that 'gas cylinders are expensive, but the price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you like in Delhi. What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook food for Bangladeshis?

Following this remark retired IPS officer,. Surya Pratap Singh tweeted a video with the caption that read, ' voters have hit him back. Now he is apologising in every street.' If you stay within your limits, there is no need to ask for forgiveness.

Some others who shared this video said that this video is from Gujarat and it shows how the locals pressed Rawal on unemployment and inflation. This resulted in Rawal abandoning the campaign in the state. Paresh Rawal was forced to leave from campaigning by locals. They were angry against BJP for the heavy price rise and unemployment, one user claimed.

OneIndia has learnt that this clip is over 5 years old. While searching online we came across a report of December 2 which said that he had apologised for his comment on Bengalis. He said that his remarks were about illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya and he did not mean to hurt Bengali sentiments.

of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH . BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE. 🙏 https://t.co/MQZ674wTzq — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 2, 2022

We also found a November 30 2017 video on YouTube with the caption stating that Rawal tendered an unconditional apology to the Rajput community.

I apologise unconditionally to all the members of Rajput community. I don't know why I spoke those words. I never intended to hurt sentiments of any community Paresh Rawal had said in 2017 for this alleged statement comparing the royals and music with monkeys.

Hence it can be concluded that the viral video showing Rawal apologising is five years old and not linked to his comments on consumption of fish.

