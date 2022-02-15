YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Old video of scuffle among students goes viral amid Karnataka Hijab row

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, Feb 15: The city police have cautioned the public against an old video of a scuffle among students being circulated on social media as an incident happened in the city over the hijab issue.

    City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar clarified in a statement that no such incident has taken place in any college in the city.

    Fact check: Old video of scuffle among students goes viral amid Karnataka Hijab row

    He cautioned the people against the fake video and said the situation is peaceful in the city and all educational institutions are holding classes adhering to High Court directions.

    The student community, organisations, citizens, parents, educational institutions and political parties have cooperated in ensuring peace in the region, he said.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Scuffle among students over the hijab issue

    Conclusion

    This is fake. No such incident has taken place in any college in the city.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster hijab

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X