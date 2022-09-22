Fact Check: No a Cheetah did not attack this cyclist near the Rishikesh-Dehradun Road

Fact Check: Now Akhilesh Yadav spreads lies about Cheetahs brought to India

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 22: The Cheetahs have been in the news since eight of them were imported from Namibia and released in the Kuno National Park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

Now a very cute video of a Cheetah meowing has gone viral with the claim that this is one of the nine Cheetahs that were imported. First and foremost only eight Cheetahs were imported and not nine.

The same video was shared by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who took a dig at the government.

Everyone was waiting for the roar... but it turned out to be the cat's aunt's family, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

OneIndia has learnt that this Cheetah is one not one of those brought from Namibia. It is from a wildlife sanctuary in Minnesota in the United States. While reverse searching the keyframes of the video we were led to a YouTube channel Wildcat Sanctuary. The video was uploaded with the title, "Kitu and Lavani's Special Relationship." We got an up close look of Cheetahs Kitu and Lavani's special relationship, the description of the video read.

<strong></strong>

Fact Check: No a Cheetah did not attack this cyclist near the Rishikesh-Dehradun Road

This clearly confirms that the video of this Cheetah is from the United States. Those sharing it have also shortened the length as a result of which the second Cheetah is not shown. Hence we can conclude that the video is not of the Cheetah that was brought into India on September 17.

Fact Check Claim Video shows one of the Cheetahs brought to India on September 17 Conclusion The video of this Cheetah is from the US and not from India Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 11:29 [IST]