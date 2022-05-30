Fact Check: Is Modi govt giving Rs 15,000 and a bike/car for e-Shram card holders?

Fact check: Is it ok to share photocopy of your Aadhaar card with anyone?

New Delhi, May 30: A YouTube channel has claimed that the Centre is giving Rs 15,000 to the e-Shram cardholders. In addition to it, they will get two-wheelers and cars for free, the video claimed!

Well, it is baseless information as the Government of India has not made any such announcement. Neither the Centre is providing Rs 15,000 nor any vehicle for the cardholders. It is an attempt by the channel to draw people's attention and get views which translates into money.

What Benefits E-Shram Cardholders Get?

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has developed eSHRAM portal for creating a National Database of Unorganized Workers (NDUW), which will be seeded with Aadhaar. It will have details of name, occupation, address, occupation type, educational qualification, skill types and family details etc. for optimum realization of their employability and extend the benefits of the social security schemes to them. It is the first-ever national database of unorganised workers including migrant workers, construction workers, gig and platform workers, etc.

The registered members will get an insurance benefit of up to Rs 2 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. The Uttar Pradesh government has also promised to give Rs 500 for the card holders.

Fact Check Claim e-Shram card will be given Rs 15,000 along a car or bike. Conclusion e-Shram card will get insurance coverage to the cardholders and UP government has promised to give Rs 500 per month. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 17:38 [IST]