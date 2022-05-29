Fact check: Is it ok to share photocopy of your Aadhaar card with anyone?

Bill which seeks to link electoral rolls with Aadhaar listed for introduction in LS

New Delhi, May 29: The government order asking people to stop sharing their photocopy of their Aadhaar card with anyone, including all organisations has triggered panic among the general public.

In a notification, dated May 27, the ministry of electronics and information technology said organisations which have obtained a user license from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person. Private entities like hotels or film halls are not entitled to keep copies of Aadhaar cards.

"Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar cards. It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. If a private entity demands to see your Aadhaar card, or seeks a photocopy of your Aadhaar card, please verify that they have a valid User License from the UIDAI," the press release said.

Two days later, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issued a clarification withdrawing the earlier advisory.

"This is in pursuant of the Press Release dated 27 May 2022 by the Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI.

"It is learnt that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people to not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organisation because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used," the statement said.

"However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect," it added.

"UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers," it said.

"Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder," the statement clarified.

According to UIDAI, Aadhaar card should be freely used for proving identity and doing transactions, but should not be put on public platforms like Twitter, Facebook, etc.

Similarly, you can freely use your Aadhaar to establish your identity as and when required without any fear. While using Aadhaar, you should do the same level of due diligence as you do in case of other ID cards - not more, not less.

Story first published: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 16:04 [IST]