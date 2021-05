Fact check: Did WHO associate term Indian Variant with with B.1.617

Fake: Covipri is not a Remdesivir injection, don’t fall prey to this fake medicine

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 12: This is to clarify that the WHO has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 strain of the coronavirus in its 32 page document, it said.

Taking umbrage against the B.1.617 mutant of the novel coronavirus being termed an "Indian Variant", the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said the WHO has not used the word "Indian" for this strain in its document.

The ministry dismissed as "without any basis and unfounded" media reports that have used the term "Indian variant" for the B.1.617 mutant strain, which the WHO recently said was a "variant of global concern".

"Several media reports have covered the news of World Health Organisation (WHO) classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an 'Indian Variant'," the ministry said in a statement.

"These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded," it said.

In fact, the word "Indian" has not been used in its report on the matter, the ministry added.

Fact Check Claim WHO used Indian variant with B.1.617 strain Conclusion WHO has not used Indian variant in report says Union Health Ministry Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 16:47 [IST]