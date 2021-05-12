YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Did WHO associate term Indian Variant with with B.1.617

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 12: This is to clarify that the WHO has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 strain of the coronavirus in its 32 page document, it said.

    Taking umbrage against the B.1.617 mutant of the novel coronavirus being termed an "Indian Variant", the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said the WHO has not used the word "Indian" for this strain in its document.

    Fact check: Did WHO associate term Indian Variant with with B.1.617

    The ministry dismissed as "without any basis and unfounded" media reports that have used the term "Indian variant" for the B.1.617 mutant strain, which the WHO recently said was a "variant of global concern".

    "Several media reports have covered the news of World Health Organisation (WHO) classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an 'Indian Variant'," the ministry said in a statement.

    "These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded," it said.

    This is to clarify that the WHO has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 strain of the coronavirus in its 32 page document, it said.

    In fact, the word "Indian" has not been used in its report on the matter, the ministry added.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    WHO used Indian variant with B.1.617 strain

    Conclusion

    WHO has not used Indian variant in report says Union Health Ministry

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster world health organisation

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 16:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X