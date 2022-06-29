What is taking Shinde so long? The law of merger under the Tenth Schedule

Fact check: Did Maharashtra Governor give nod to floor test on June 30?

New Delhi, Jun 29: A letter doing rounds on social media claimed that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked Uddhav Thackeray government to prove its majority on the floor of the house on Thursday.

It stated that the Governor has directed a special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to be convened on Thursday at 11 am.

"Taking into account all the relevant material, I am of the opinion that Shri Uddhav Thackeray has lost the confidence of the majority on the floor of the house. Consequently, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 174 r/w 175(2) of the Constitution of India I have, by a letter dated 29.06.2022 directed a special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assmebly to be convened on 30.06.2022 at 11 AM and directed Shri. Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority on the floor of the house," the message claiming to be from the Governor said in the letter.

How True is This Claim?

It has turned out to be a fake letter. The clarification has come straight from the Governor's office.

"A letter in circulation on social media about Maharashtra Governor asking for a Floor test in the Legislative Assembly on 30th June is fake," Maharashtra Raj Bhavan said in the message.

Congress leader Atul Londhe shared the letter and demanded Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil to take action against the person behind the fake letter.

"We demand Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil take action against the person who has released this fake letter. The constitutional institution, Governor seem to be misused," he tweeted.

The letter had gone viral on social media sites and the timing of release coincided with Devendra Fadnavis' meeting with the Governor which only created a lot of unwanted attention for the fake letter.

The clarification has now put an end to all the speculations.

Fact Check Claim Governor has asked Uddhav Thackeray government to prove its majority on the floor of the house on Thursday. Conclusion It is a fake letter. Rating False