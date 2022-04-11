Slip of Tongue in Pak Parliament: Speaker pronounces Nawaz Sharif's name instead of Shehbaz Sharif

Fact Check: Did lakhs turn up at Imran Khan's PTI protest at Liberty Chowk in Lahore?

Fact Check

oi-Prakash KL

Supporters of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gathered in big numbers across the cities in the country to extend their support for the ousted premier on Sunday.

The PTI had urged people to show up at prominent places to express solidarity with Khan and people responded positively to its call in many places including in Lahore.

The supporters of Khan flooded the social media sites with the clippings and photos of the protests. However, one such video has caught the attention of netizens across the globe. As per the viral video, lakhs of people had gathered at Liberty Chowk in Lahore.

Going by the clip, the roads were completely blocked with the ocean of people assembling in Lahore to condemn his ouster.



Is this true? Did lakhs turn up at the said place?

There are contrasting claims about the gathering. As per journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq, it is a fake video. However, many have responded to his tweet by stating that it is not a doctored video.

A section of netizens claim that it is a genuine video and the people had indeed gathered at the said place in big numbers.

After the no-confidence vote, Khan remained defiant, writing on Twitter, "The freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change." He later showed pictures of his supporters in the streets who he said were out on the streets "rejecting the imported government led by crooks."

Thousands demonstrated and blocked roads in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar, chanting anti-US slogans and against opposition parties.

Khan's Out; Shehbaz Sharif In

Pakistan got its 23 Prime Minister in the form of Shehbaz Sharif. "Mian Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif has secured 174 votes," announced PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, who was chairing the session after the resignation of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri ahead of the vote.

In a landmark 5-0 verdict on Thursday, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ruled that NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri's ruling rejecting a no-confidence motion against Khan was "contrary to the Constitution".

Fact Check Claim A video of lakhs of people assembled at PTI protest at Liberty Chowk in Lahore on Sunday had gone viral. Conclusion People had gathered at Liberty Chowk in big numbers, but there is no truth in the claims which said that there were over a lakh people in Lahore to extend support to Khan. Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in