UKSSC jobs announced, 100 Junior Engineer vacancies; How to apply for these Uttarakhand govt Jobs?

Dehradun, July 28: UKSSC Recruitment for Junior Engineer job openings is underway and the last date to apply for Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission or UKSSC JE vacancies is August 25. UKSSSC JE recruitment process involves a written exam and the educational qualification required for applying for these openings is Diploma in Civil Engineering.

The UKSSC Junior Engineer recruitment exam would consist of 100 objective type questions and the time limit to answers these questions is 2 hours.

UKSSSC JE Vacancy official notification download and other details:

Out of the total 100 vacancies, 66 are for general merit or unreserved, while 21 are reserved for OBC candidates. 13 are reserved for economically weaker sections. UKSSC official site has issued an official notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil) posts which can be downloaded by clicking on the link given below.

UKSSC Junior Engineer vacancies official notification: Click Here

How to apply for UKSSC Junior Engineer Civil jobs:

Visit www.sssc.uk.gov.in

To apply for any UKSSC jobs, a candidate must get One Time Registration(OTR).

For One Time Registration(OTR) process click here

After OTR process, return to home page and click on recruitment information.

Click on the second option Application form for post.

Read instructions and proceed.

Submit