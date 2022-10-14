Trichy senior cop in trouble for sharing nude pics on official WhatsApp group

Tamil Nadu: Minor who 'married' Class 12 student at bus stop held, girl sent for counselling

oi-Nitesh Jha

Chennai, Oct 14: Women police officers in Trichi filed a complaint against Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for allegedly sharing obscene pictures in an official WhatsApp group.

DSP Para Vasudevan allegedly shared nude pictures of himself with another woman cop on a WhatsApp group which was meant for official exchange of communication, according to a report in India Today.

In the complaint, the district women police officers demanded strict action against the DSP for his act.

As per the report, the pictures went viral on social media.

The DSP had shared the picture on the group which was created to share crime-related news on May 19 this year. Even though he had deleted the pictures immediately, they got leaked on social media and went viral, the report said.

The women officers also alleged that the DSP forced several women to have sex and took obscene pictures. The complaint against the DSP was filed on May 23 and September 30. However, no action was taken, the report claimed.

Now, when the letter went viral, DSP Para Vasudevan has been kept on a waiting list seeking departmental inquiry.

Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 16:41 [IST]