    TNPSC recruitment 2019: 102 AD, CDPO TNPSC jobs for women; Apply online for Tamil Nadu govt jobs

    By Vishal S
    Chennai, Aug 14: TNPSC has announced 102 job openings of Assistant Director and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) posts and the TNPSC recruitment 2019 notification is out on the official Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) website. Last date to apply for these 109 TNPSC jobs is September 11, 2019.

    Candidates applying for TNPSC Assistant Director vacancies should have Post Graduate Degree in Home Science or Psychology or Sociology or Child Development or Food and Nutrition or Social Work or Rehabilitation Science. TNPSC CDPO opening requires the candidate to have a Degree in Nutrition/Home Science/degree with a PG Diploma in Rural Services awarded by the Gandhigram University.

    TNPSC exam date, notification download and other details:

    TNPSC recruitment process for Assistant Director and Child Development Project Officer posts involves written exam and interview. TNPSC exam for these AD and CDPO posts would be held on November 16 and 17, 2019. Of these 102 Tamil Nadu Govt jobs announced, 89 openings are for Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) posts and 13 are for Assistant directors. For more details regarding these job openings, download TNPSC official notification by clicking on the below given link. For more TNPSC Tamil Nadu govt jobs visit www.tnpsc.gov.in.

    TNPSC recruitment notification for Assistant Director and Child Development Project Officer: Click Here

    Direct link to TNPSC online application page: Click Here

    How to apply online for TNPSC AD-CDPO jobs:

    • Visit official website www.tnpsc.gov.in.
    • On the right side, hover cursor over notifications. A drop down will appear.
    • From the drop down, click on latest notifications.
    • This page has list of all TNPSC jobs. Now, there is an option which says "ASSISTANT DIRECTOR (WOMEN CANDIDATE ONLY) & CHILD DEVELOPMENT PROJECT OFFICER (WOMEN CANDIDATE ONLY)INCLUDED IN TAMIL NADU GENERAL SERVICE".
    • You can click on it to download notification. In the same row, there an apply online option. Click on it.
    • This will take you to a generic online application page for all TNPSC jobs.
    • Find the row corresponding notification number 24/2019 which is for AD-CDPO, click on apply now.
    • Follow the instruction and fill up the form.
    • You need to register first before applying.
    • Click here for instructions for registration and filling up TNPSC online form.
    • Submit.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 2:52 [IST]
