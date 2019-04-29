TN SSLC 10th result 2019 to be declared today, check time

Chennai, Apr 29: The TN SSLC 10th result 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results will be declared on April 29, Monday. Last year the results will declared on May 23. While there is no official confirmation on the time, there are indications that the results would be declared by 11.30 am.

In 2018, the pass percentage was 94.5 per cent. The results of the TN plus 2 exam 2019 has already been declared and the overall pass percentage was 91.3 per cent. The Plus 1 results would be declared on May 8 2019. The results once declared would be available on examresults.net.

How to check TN SSLC 10th result 2019:

Go to examresult.net

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout

