  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TN Civil Judge Recruitment 2019: HC notice to state on age limit

    By
    |

    Chennai, Oct 07: The Madras High Court has issued notice to the State government and others on a plea challenging fixing 27 years as the upper age limit for fresh law graduates to apply for recruitment to the posts of Civil Judges conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

    TN Civil Judge Recruitment 2019: HC notice to state on age limit

    The petitioner, 37-year-old Tiruchirappalli-based lawyer T Ravichandran, sought a direction to the TNPSC to either rollback the upper age limit for freshers or mandatory three years experience for other candidates.

    When the petition came up, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice C Saravanan also issued notice to the high court Registrar General, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission and the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

    The court directed the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and the Registrar General to file their reply by October 21.

    According to the petitioner, rules prescribe only a minimum age limit for admission to law courses and there is no upper age limit in certain categories. Fixing 27-years as the upper age limit for fresh law graduates to apply for recruitment to posts of civil judges was arbitrary and illegal as it denies fresh law graduates,who are older than 27, the opportunity to apply for the posts, the petitioner said.

    "In many other states, 40-years has been fixed as the upper age limit for recruitment to the posts of civil judges. Only in Tamil Nadu 27-years is fixed as the upper age limit for freshers and 3 years mandatory minimum experience for others," Mr Ravichandran, who completed his law degree in November 2017, said.

    The petitioner wanted the court to pass an interim order restraining the commission from proceeding with the recruitment process as per a notification dated September 9.

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    madras high court tamil nadu

    Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 7:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue