TN 11th Result 2019 to be declared anytime now

Chennai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai, May 08: The TN 11th Result 2019 will be declared shortly. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The HSC Plus 1 result would be declared by 9.30 am today. The exams were conducted between February 12 and 22 2019 and 9 lakh students had taken part in the exams. Once the results are declared the students can submit an application for both retotaling and revaluation. To obtain a copy of the answer sheet, the student would have pay Rs 275. For retooling the amount is Rs 305 for language and Rs 205 for each subject.

The results last year were declared on May 11. The results once declared will be available on tnresults.nic.in.

