'Sardar' 3-day box office collection: Karthi's film off to a good start

Chennai, Oct 24: Karthi seems like having a dream run as his latest release 'Sardar' has met with fairly positive reviews. The Tamil flick has also got a good start at the box office.

Released in over 500 screens, 'Sardar' had managed to create a decent pre-release buzz which has helped the flick to get a good start. Despite clashing with Sivakarthikeyan's 'Prince', the film has attracted viewers to theatres.

The early estimating coming from trade indicate that 'Sardar' has earned around Rs 16 crore in the first weekend. With the Diwali extended up to Wednesday and good positive word-of-mouth, the Tamil flick is expected to do well at the box office.

The PS Mithran-directorial has peformed well in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra, Telangana and in the US. Trade trackers say that it is heading towards earning a 'hit' status already in some centres. The PS Mithran-directed flick is a spy action thriller in which Karthi has done dual roles.

Among the overseas centres, the Karthi-starrer has made a good collection at the US box office. On Friday, the film had earned $69,400 and added $72,186 on Saturday. The three-day collection is expected to be over $200,000 in the first weekend in North America.

What has surprised many is that Karthi's other film 'Ponniyin Selvan' which was released in September, has continued to attract the audience to theatres. On Friday, the Mani Ratnam's flick raked in $25,419 and collected $34,829 on Saturday. The total collection of the movie in North America stands at $6,521,967 (till Saturday).

