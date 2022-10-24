YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    'Sardar' 3-day box office collection: Karthi's film off to a good start

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Oct 24: Karthi seems like having a dream run as his latest release 'Sardar' has met with fairly positive reviews. The Tamil flick has also got a good start at the box office.

    Released in over 500 screens, 'Sardar' had managed to create a decent pre-release buzz which has helped the flick to get a good start. Despite clashing with Sivakarthikeyan's 'Prince', the film has attracted viewers to theatres.

    Sardar 3-day box office collection: Karthis film off to a good start
    Sardar box office collection

    The early estimating coming from trade indicate that 'Sardar' has earned around Rs 16 crore in the first weekend. With the Diwali extended up to Wednesday and good positive word-of-mouth, the Tamil flick is expected to do well at the box office.

    'Kantara' box office collection: Rishab-starrer's magic spell continues in Hindi, Telugu-speaking states too 'Kantara' box office collection: Rishab-starrer's magic spell continues in Hindi, Telugu-speaking states too

    The PS Mithran-directorial has peformed well in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra, Telangana and in the US. Trade trackers say that it is heading towards earning a 'hit' status already in some centres. The PS Mithran-directed flick is a spy action thriller in which Karthi has done dual roles.

    Among the overseas centres, the Karthi-starrer has made a good collection at the US box office. On Friday, the film had earned $69,400 and added $72,186 on Saturday. The three-day collection is expected to be over $200,000 in the first weekend in North America.

    What has surprised many is that Karthi's other film 'Ponniyin Selvan' which was released in September, has continued to attract the audience to theatres. On Friday, the Mani Ratnam's flick raked in $25,419 and collected $34,829 on Saturday. The total collection of the movie in North America stands at $6,521,967 (till Saturday).

    The PS Mithran-directed flick is a spy action thriller in which Karthi has done dual roles.

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    entertainment kollywood

    Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 7:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X