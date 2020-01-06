Periyar University Result 2019 time

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Jan 06: The Periyar University Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

It is now confirmed that the results would be declared on January 6, 2020. The results are still under progress and is expected to be declared next week, an official said. We want to ensure that the process is error free, the official also noted. The result would be declared at 3 pm today.

Periyar University was established on September 17, 1997. Periyar University imparts higher education through three modes, viz., through its Departments of Study and Research, the affiliated Colleges and Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE). The University has 28 departments and 101 affiliated colleges. The result once declared will be available on periyaruniversity.ac.in.

How to check Periyar University Result 2019:

Go to periyaruniversity.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout