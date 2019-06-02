Engineering jobs: TNPSC announces over 450 BE/B.Tech jobs; All details here

Chennai

oi-Vikas SV

Chennai, June 02: TNPSC has announced 475 engineering job openings on official website. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or TNPSC has invited online application for the recruitment on 475 Assistant Electrical Inspector, Assistant Engineer and various other posts on the official TNPSC website.

TNPSC recruitment of Assistant Engineering for the various departments of Tamil Nadu government would be done through TNPSC CESE 2019 exam. Last date to apply for TNPSC AE jobs through CESE exam is June 28, 2019.

TNPSC Engineering vacancies official notification: Click Here

For all TNPSC job notifications: Click Here

TNPSC selection process:

Selection will be based on Written Examination and an interview. The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

How to apply for TNPSC Assistant Engineering vacancies/CESE 2019 exam:

Visit tnpscexams.in.

In front of the option called "COMBINED ENGINEERING SERVICES EXAMINATION", click on the link called "Click".

To directly go to apply online page - Click Here.

Now, click on apply now.

Register first as One Time Registration is mandatory for all the candidates to apply for any posts.

Follow instructions and fill up form.

Submit