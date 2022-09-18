SIRPI Scheme To Promote Awareness and Discipline in Schools Launched in Tamil Nadu!

Chennai: Man records video of police constable bathing on mobile phone; arrested

Chennai

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Sep 18: The Chennai cops have arrested a man for peeping through a bathroom window and recording a video of a woman police constable while bathing.

Based on the complaint filed by the constable, the cops have arrested one Vasanth (26), a van driver by profession, according to a report in The Times of India.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Purasawalkam area of Chennai on Friday.

Lineman braves floodwaters to help villagers, wins hearts | VIDEO

According to the complaint, the 23-year-old woman was taking bath when she spotted a mobile phone in her bathroom as she was bathing. She shouted and chased him, but he escaped. Then, she approached the cops to nab the accused.

The cops were managed to trace the 26-year-old man, who happens to be her neighbor. The police deleted the video from his mobile phone.

They are now investigating him to find out whether he was involved in such acts before.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 16:46 [IST]