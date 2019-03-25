Punjab State Holi Bumper Lottery 2019 result today LIVE now

Chandigarh

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Amritsar, Mar 25: The Punjab State Holi Bumper Lottery 2019 result has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

The Holi Bumper lottery ticket is without series. It for the first time in the history of Punjab state lottery that the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes are guaranteed in the sold tickets. Moreover you can order the lottery ticket from any state in India.

The first prize is Rs 3 crore, while the second is Rs 1 crore. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh.

The draw would be held on March 25 2019. The ticket is priced at Rs 500 plus Rs 90 extra for postal and packaging charges. The results are available on https://www.gandhibrotherslottery.com.