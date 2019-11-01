Punjab State Diwali Lottery 2019 result to be declared shortly: Check time

Chandigarh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amritsar, Nov 01: The Punjab State Diwali Lottery 2019 result will be declared today. The winning numbers once declared will be available on the official website.

The Punjab State Diwali bumper is the highest-selling lottery and anyone from India can take part in it. You can buy the lottery as long as you are a citizen of India. The price of this lottery ticket is Rs 500 and Rs 90 will be charged towards postal and packing charges. However, if you buy 3 or more tickets, then there would be no extra charges. The result will be declared at 5.30 pm.

The first and second prize is guaranteed in public and the draw is on November 1, 2019.

Gandhi Brothers Lottery is the authorised Punjab state lottery retailer/dealer. The result once declared will be available on www.gandhibrotherslottery.com/punjab-state-diwali-bumper-lottery/.

Punjab State Diwali Pooja Bumper Lottery 2019: Prize Money

1st prize: Rs 5 crore ( 2 of Rs Rs 2.50 crore guaranteed)

2nd prize: Rs 20 lakh (10 prizes)

3rd prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 prizes)