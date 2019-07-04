Haryana govt jobs: HPSC announces 16 vacancies including 14 Assistant Town Planner jobs

Chandigarh, July 04: Haryana govt jobs have been announced and Haryana Public Service Commission or HPSC recruitment notification for the posts of Assistant Town Planner, Assistant Engineer and Manager vacancies is out on official websites. Out of these 16 jobs, 14 vacancies are for Assistant Town Planner, one job opening each for Assistant Engineer (Agri) and Manager (Legal).

Last date to apply for these HPSC vacancies is August 5, 2019. Application fees can be submitted through online mode only. No offline application form will be accepted by the office.

Educational qualification required for Assistant Town Planner post:

Postgraduate degree in Urban and Regional Planning/Urban Planning/ Regional Planning/ M.Tech. in Planning (Urban, Traffic and Transport, Housing, Infrastructure) Or B.Tech. degree in Planning from a recognized Institute/University.

HPSC recruitment notification for Assistant Town Planner, Assistant Engineer and Manager vacancies: Click Here

How to apply for HPSC town planner and other jobs:

Visit http://www.hpsconline.in/

On the right, there is a section called "Online Apply & Print Filled Application Section".

Under this, click on "Apply online...." (The first option).

On this page, select the post you want to apply from a drop down.

Follow instructions and fill out the form.

Then proceed to second step the page mentioned in step-2.

Pay fee online.

Likewise, complete all the steps and take printout of final acknowledgement.