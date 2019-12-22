  • search
Trending Ramlila Maidan Flashback 2019
For Chandigarh Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    65-year-old man's head got chopped off by saw machine blade

    By
    |

    Phagwara, Dec 22: In a horrific mishap, a 65-year-old man operating a saw machine a timber workshop on railway road died when his head got chopped by its blade, said police.

    65-year-old mans head got chopped off by saw machine blade
    Representational Image

    The deceased was identified as Ajit Singh. Parminder Singh, son of the deceased, said his father had been working in the saw mill for the last four to five years.

    Noida police recover 2 dead bodies in a house, extramarital affair suspected

    Inspector Vijay Kanwar of the city police station said Ajit Singh fell forward on to the running saw machine accidentally that led to his death. The body was sent to the civil hospital for post mortem, he said.

    More CHANDIGARH News

    Read more about:

    dead punjab crime

    Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue