With India, For India: OPPO Strengthens Its Commitment Towards Indian Cricket

OPPO, the Selfie Expert and Leader, has never failed to take the market by storm with its innovative and stylish handsets. Apart from that, one thing that OPPO created quite a flutter with was earning the coveted sponsorship of the Indian Cricket team.

Cricket is much beyond a popular sport in India. It is loved across the length and breadth of this country which OPPO, as a brand, has always targeted to leverage by connecting and deeply engaging with. The brand's association with cricket, be it with regards to the ICC or the BCCI, helps them connect with the youth of the country, besides offering experiences that go beyond their sophisticated products and services. From on-boarding Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Malhotra to the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli, OPPO has had an undeviated agenda-celebrating the spirit and pursuit of perfection.

To further encourage the spirit of Indian cricket, OPPO recently launched the OPPO F7 Cricket Limited Edition. These special edition handsets perfectly cashed in on the IPL fever by embedding signatures of cricketers Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma on the body. Even if you cannot get your hands on these limited edition phones, don't worry as the remaining units will come with a fancy case cover. The features are same as OPPO F7. These #RealChampions, now, are literally on your phone's skin helping you #StyleYourPlay.

And recently, strengthening its association with cricket, OPPO had organized a one-of-a-kind event right at the heart of Mumbai. At the event, 20 young cricket enthusiasts were shortlisted through multiple rounds of selections, who would be further trained for two more years to bring out the best of their talents.

Undoubtedly, this effort by OPPO underlines the company's commitment towards uplifting the prospects of the sport in India. Not only that, it also unlocked doors to a thousand opportunities for the young ones who earned the chance to get trained at the country's best cricket academies along with some of the front men of the current Indian Cricket Team.

The OPPO F7 event also had sports brand ambassadors and pivotal pillars of the present Indian cricket line-up: Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya. That's not it! Now, we saw the Indian U-19 captain, Prithvi Shaw, walking down the venue to inspire these young talents even more. Prithvi, who himself has been playing cricket since the age of 5, definitely injected a high amount of motivation into that young crowd of tomorrow's cricketers.

Will Yang, Brand Director of OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited said "Children are the backbone of the society and it is a great opportunity for us to support the dreams of these underprivileged kids and help them achieve their goals to create a difference in the field of cricket. OPPO as a brand has always believed that India is a talented country be it whichever field they choose to be in and with supporting this great cause we will be able to provide enough resources for the training of these children.''

Cricket, in India, is not only a sport-it's a religion. It undoubtedly stands true that our eternal love for cricket is undying. And keeping these things in mind, the Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand-OPPO-has always come up with newer and more exciting initiatives that are crafted to improve the entire cricket ecosystem of the country.

Now, this latest event organised by OPPO is definitely a major step towards nurturing and bringing out the best of young talents who can serve the national cricket team in the time ahead.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day