  • search

Sensex bleeds 1,128 points, Nifty trips below 11,000; recovers later

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Sep 21: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) witnessed a sudden sell-off in the afternoon dealings on Friday with Sensex crashing 1,128 points and Nifty falling well below 11,000-mark while DHFL nosedived 55% following the rout in NBFCs and housing finance companies.

    Shares of Yes Bank, Sun Pharma and Indiabulls Housing are the top losers, while ITC, ONGC and Bharti Infratel have gained the most.

    Sensex bleeds 1,128 points, Nifty trips below 11,000; recovers later
    Representational Image

    Automobiles, banks, FMCG, infra, metals and pharmaceuticals are all seeing a selloff, while the Nifty Midcap index is down over 4 percent.

    However, sanity prevailed and in the next 30 minutes there was a remarkable recovery in the markets. At 1.30 pm, the Sensex was down only 200 points, while the Nifty was down 80 points in trade.

    Read more about:

    bse sensex nifty stock market

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 13:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue