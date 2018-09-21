Sensex bleeds 1,128 points, Nifty trips below 11,000; recovers later

Mumbai, Sep 21: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) witnessed a sudden sell-off in the afternoon dealings on Friday with Sensex crashing 1,128 points and Nifty falling well below 11,000-mark while DHFL nosedived 55% following the rout in NBFCs and housing finance companies.

Shares of Yes Bank, Sun Pharma and Indiabulls Housing are the top losers, while ITC, ONGC and Bharti Infratel have gained the most.

Automobiles, banks, FMCG, infra, metals and pharmaceuticals are all seeing a selloff, while the Nifty Midcap index is down over 4 percent.

However, sanity prevailed and in the next 30 minutes there was a remarkable recovery in the markets. At 1.30 pm, the Sensex was down only 200 points, while the Nifty was down 80 points in trade.