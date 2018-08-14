Selfies Are Cool, But How About Smartphones That Are As Vibrant As Fabric?

We've come a long way. All the way back in 2003, a flippable mobile phone was introduced which housed a 0.3 pixel camera that could be turned to face the caller. Thus the first mobile device with a front-facing camera was born. Little did the designers know that this apparently simple feature would usher an entirely new age of selfies.

Social media platforms made "selfie" the lingua franca for millennial across the globe. So much so that in 2013, Oxford Dictionaries named "selfie" the word of the year. Celebrities, influencers and Instagram-happy masses started relying upon trending poses to create their perfect selfies. Duck-face, fish-gape, smize and what not! Almost everyone turned into a model cum photographer cum art director cum image retoucher and the publisher, as well. We've indeed come a long way.

And, at the same time, a lot has changed too. We're not in the first decade of 2000 anymore; it's 2018. Front-facing cameras with depth effects and skin softeners have become the norm. Now the standards have risen to such a level that buying the next smartphone is not only about the resolution and clarity of the "selfie" camera. It's a comprehensive choice you make-about the platform, the apps, the feel in your hand, the particular colour schemes and aesthetics. And that's exactly (if not all) what the new OPPO F9 Pro is all about.

Break The Vision With F9 Pro



Set to launch this August, the OPPO F9 Pro has already stirred a lot of waves particularly owing to its unique edge-to-edge Water drop Display. The smartphone touts a stunning 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio and the ever-powerful notch has been given the shape of a drop of water.

The OPPO F9 Pro will also be equipped with OPPO's VOOC Flash Charge capabilities. What does it mean? Well, it promises as much as two hours of talk time in exchange of just five minutes of charging the device.

But what has attracted the maximum spotlight on the upcoming OPPO F9 Pro is its vibrant, lively outlook. Backed by innovative technologies, the neoteric F9 Pro will come in 3 basic colour variants-Starry Purple, Sunrise Red and Twilight Blue-all in soothing gradient patterns. Additionally, the Red and Blue variants are supposed to get diamond-shaped patterns on the back, whereas the Purple one is likely to have a star-studded pattern reflecting the night sky. Inspired by the OPPO F9 Pro's dynamic gradient colours, Manish Arora, Indian fashion industry's colour maestro, will be designing an exclusive apparel line-up. As a part of the collaboration, Manish Arora has designed a customized T-shirt inspired by the trendy and in-vogue colours of the OPPO F9 Pro. Speaking of the collaboration, Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, asserted, "We believe that our technological abilities and his (Manish) stylish designs will be a great combination to create amazing offerings."

The OPPO F9 Pro Makes You Think Beyond Ordinary

OPPO, who has been projecting itself and all its flagships as "The Selfie Expert" ever since, has rightly tapped into the growing interest of Indian youth in Fashion and Lifestyle space, with the upcoming OPPO F9 Pro. Like all previous smartphones from OPPO, the F9 Pro also hosts a bunch of next-generation technologies starting from the processor to charging and from camera to display.

The OPPO F9 Pro is here to prove that selfie-camera specifications are not the only supreme requirement in today's phone. People want smartphones that are much beyond it in terms of both features and looks. Choosing the right smartphone, now, is a gentle mix of groundbreaking technologies inside and the vibrance it portrays on the outside.