    Nippon Paint launches MATEX EZ Wash, a new age emulsion offering best Washability

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Karnataka, Nov 19: Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) Asia's leading paint manufacturer today launched the MATEX EZ Wash Paint - an interior emulsion catering to all the vital decorative needs of a household, particularly washability. The paint is developed with a firm resolve to provide customers, the best washability feature at an affordable price. Matex Ez wash will have a life of 3 years , which will enable a consumer to have their walls scrubbed over 1,000 times. The Matex EZ Wash is also infused with a pleasant fragrance, designed not only to smell good but also, to create a calming environment.

    The innovative paint was unveiled today by Mr. Mahesh S. Anand, President - Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) and Mr. Mark Titus - Director Marketing, Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) at Hotel Green Park. Based on rigorous tests and years of industry research, Nippon Paint's R&D team has arrived at the product.

    Emphasizing the need for such a breakthrough product in the market, Mr. Mahesh S. Anand, President - Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) commented, "Nippon Paint has always aimed to revolutionize the paint industry by developing breakthrough products and innovative services. With the launch of MATEX EZ Wash, we wish to offer our customers a paint that caters to all the interior demands of a household, easy washability being the most important. The MATEX EZ Wash paint range has been backed by years of market research and learnings. We are optimistic that the new paint will find a lot of takers in the market owing to its affordable price and unique offerings."

