Grab an opportunity to start your own business

At some point in their life, everyone thinks of starting their own business and becoming an entrepreneur. For some, the chance to execute such a plan is easy especially if they come from a family of businessmen. However, for others who have never ventured into this terrain it can be intimidating. The toughest part of starting a business is enabling the support system to help your business take off like marketing, using the right software for maintaining accounts and purchases and a system for logistics.

A complete support system enables business opportunity is provided by Indiabazzars. Indiabazzars is an online trading company that has come through the recession relatively well. It is an online shopping E-commerce store that sells products that are price conditioned with latest offers. The products include Men's accessories, Women Accessories, Computer, Electronics, Furniture, Kitchenware, Beauty, Jewellery, Kids wear, Musical instruments.

All dealers who sign up received the following supports and benefits from the company:

The Company is responsible for the stock dispatch at dealer's address.

Order generation by company is 8 to 10 Orders to the dealers per day for registered pick-up address.

Company has its unique Software through which orders will be forwarded to Dealers with a tracker id.

The transaction of amount between the company and dealer is via bank process in company's account as per dealer's security.

Only dealers can receive and deliver orders from and to the customers. The process of becoming a dealer with Indiabazzars is simple and can be completed by submitting the following documents:

Aadhar card or Pan card for name and address verification of the dealer.

Pick-up address of the dealer.

Passport size photograph.

KYC form has to fill in given attachment of business proposal

A security deposit also has to be made directly to the company to complete the process of becoming a dealer. The security amount is totally refundable and it should be noted that the company accepts only bank transactions and no cash deposits.

Rs 1, 00,000/- For City

Rs. 2, 00,000/- For district

Rs. 5, 00,000/-For State

Some other requirements that a person needs to fulfil to become a Indiabazzar dealer are:

Internet Connection for operating tracker-id regarding orders.

tock should be maintained and received by the dealer.

Delivery should be within 48 hours at consumer's address and cover minimum 50 km of registered pick-up address.

Dealers have to collect cash from the customer.

Delivery margin and transaction:

The company gives a margin of Rs 800/- per delivery and if the product price is less than 2000/- then the margin is 30% of product price.

The cash on delivery process will lead to give the dealer's margin in dealer's hand only and the remaining amount of the product should be deposited in the company's account within 15 days in a bulk.



Starting to deliver for Indiabazzars:

Once the dealers have provided the above information and documents, the verification has been done, the dealer has to sign a legal agreement with the company.

For more information, one can visit the company's website: http://indiabazzars.com, drop a mail at

info@indiabazzars.com or contact on the below numbers:

Krishna Vyas - 9584848621

Anushka jaiswal - 9752297330

Diksha Solanki - 9111001206

OneIndia News