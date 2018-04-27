“Godavari Silver Jubilee Location in Houston”

The World's Best & Fastest growing restaurant chain "Godavari" is now opening their 25th location in Houston, TX this weekend of April 28, 2018.

As the World knows that "Godavari" was started by young and amazing Entrepreneurs just 35 months ago in Boston is making its history now with their Silver Jubilee location in Houston.

This is an iconic location on the main street of Westheimer in Houston is with a 120 seater capacity along with a 150 capacity Banquet Hall.

Godavari's success is mainly because of their locations and this would add it to the garland of their locations.

Godavari Houston is also going to be with their signature village theme along with a well equipped banquet hall. We have been working so hard to get this project done as this is going to be a prestigious location for Godavari and Houston said Nagaraju Chekoti and Madhu of Godavari Houston.

Everybody expects fantabulous specials from the team on their opening and we are serving dishes like "Abbai Idly & Papai Payasam", "Thagubothu Kodi Vepudu", "Thangabali Biryani", "Rangamma Raagi Sankati", "Reddy Gari Mamsam Vepudu", "Jyothilakshmi Junnu" and many more said Nagamani and Varun of Godavari Houston.

"Godavari" is just a beginning of an era in the global Indian food industry and we proved the Village cooking will never loose it's charm and flavor when served right. We are entering into Muscat, Canada and Australia this year and also many other cities in USA said Teja Chekuri, of Team Godavari.

"25" is just not a number it is the hard work of our 300 people working hard in this country leaving their families in India along with 25 Franchise owners who stood with Godavari inspite of many ups and downs in the businesses. We proudly call us a "Godavari Family" and we are going to grow bigger and bigger in next few years entering many countries said Koushik Koganti.

We want to enjoy the food with all you folks in Best South Indian restaurant in Houston, TX.

Come and enjoy the celebration of food...

Location:

GODAVARI HOUSTON

8092 WESTHEIMER ROAD

HOUSTON, TEXAS 77063

832-581-2922

Contact:

Naga Chekoti

Houston@GodavariUS.com

860-514-4099

Thanks again.... Hope you all enjoy our cooking....

www.GodavariUS.com

