Hospitality & Tourism Industry has created 4 Cr jobs in India

Whenever we hear about careers in the hospitality and tourism industry, there are usually two general notions that come to our mind. Some of us think that a career in this sector is like constantly being on holiday-hanging out in hotels, bars and restaurant, doing a bit of work here and there, or simply jetting off around the world. Alternatively, the rest think that a job in hospitality and tourism is always a stopgap. It's merely something you do during your holidays to earn a bit of extra cash.

But, let us break the bubble and tell you that these notions stand true in all respect. As much as these careers can be exciting, adventurous and varied, they, at the same time, also require immense hard work and dedication. Yes, the shifts, at times, can be long and tiring, but you'll rarely come across someone with a hospitality job who doesn't have the passion for it.

And on top of it all, hospitality management is unlocking doors to a wide range of careers opportunities each year, as it represents one of the fastest growing industries all across the globe.

So, whether you're someone who thrives for making people's day besides being creative or you're dreaming about exploring the planet while earning a competitive income, getting into the hospitality sector could be the perfect choice for you. Consider these ten reasons why hospitality management is exponentially gaining attention as one of the best career paths in the world.

1. Go ahead, make someone's day: Whether you're a concierge in a hotel, a kitchen porter working behind the scenes, or even if you're involved in the management, hospitality business is all about making people happy. Alongside, the hospitality industry brings a wide range of work opportunities to the table. You could be entrusted with varied responsibilities every now and then, so you never stop learning and you never stop growing.

2. It's time to be creative: Just like being a part of any people-oriented industry, hospitality jobs demand creativity. Be it a cuisine, a drink, or an experience, you are creating a product and there's always room to dream up new ways of improvising and enhancing them for your customers.

3. Open yourself up to a vast world of opportunities: Very few actually realize how much staff is required to operate a large hotel-chain, such as Marriott, or another huge chain of restaurants, such as Cracker Barrel. From IT workers who are familiar with how the hospitality industry works, to event and conference planners, to managers who can deliver unique gaming experience in casinos, the opportunities are virtually never-ending. And then, each bit of skill you acquire in this industry are readily transferable, which means that a career in hospitality can easily be your key to exploring new countries, culture and people.

4. No more monotonous work: The hospitality industry offers such enormous scope that there's never any need for you to get stuck in a particular niche. You could stay with the same employer and in the span of a few years, move between receptionist jobs, reservations manager to the concierge and beyond. Where else would you get variety and growth of this sort?

5. Now, No need to settle for low pay: It's true that entry-level hospitality jobs may not pay much above the minimum wage, but as said earlier, it's pretty seamless to advance from your first position to one with greater responsibility (and, naturally a bigger salary). The only catch here is you've got to be willing to work hard and prove your worth to your employer.

6. Ample perks: And being on the topic of compensation, let's not overlook the myriad perks of working in hospitality. Depending on your position and employer, these perks can range from free meals and hotel rooms to even discounted airfare, hard-to-get reservations at the world's most posh restaurants, entry tickets to popular shows and events, and a whole lot more. Rubbing shoulders with celebrities could just be another thing you do as a part of your daily job.

7. No 9-5; no fixed desks: If you're the sort of person who doesn't like getting up at the same time, having the same breakfast, and then getting on the same way to the same office, day after day after day, then probably hospitality is your calling. It provides a great deal of variety, not only in terms of the hours you work but also the work you do during those hours.

Besides, the world opens up with the scope of the hospitality industry. According to a report by STR Global, there are over 187,000 hotels in the world with 17.5 million rooms to be serviced. Therefore, you can literally move to any city or town of your choice, looking for a job that suits your experience. GCan you imagine that?

8. A great atmosphere to work in: In any given workplace, there always have to be colleagues that you either don't get on with or are to some extent unfriendly. But that's not the thing with hospitality. Why? Because this industry never hires people who are unfriendly to their customers. This is the reason why the hospitality industry is home to some of the most vibrant, lively and fun people you'll ever meet.

9. Unmatched love & appreciation: Who doesn't adore that amazing feeling when random strangers come up to thank them for a job well done? Well, working in hospitality gives you ample opportunities like this. From running an extra mile to help hotel guests to simply smile and greeting restaurant goers, you will always savour that lovely feeling that you get from knowing that you just made someone's day.

10. Be a part of the world's fastest-growing industry: Last but not the least, by opting for a career in hospital management you enroll for one of the largest career-families in the world today. According to a report, the travel and tourism industry added 7.2 million jobs globally in 2015, alongside contributing to over $7.2 trillion to the world's GDP.

In an industry as dynamic and diverse as hospitality and tourism, today's educators are taking a close look at newer trends in the industry to tailor their programs and ensure they are designed to equip their students with relevant knowledge that will help them advance their careers.

