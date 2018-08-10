Bring Home The Renault KWID: Your BIG Small Car

It seems to be just another hatchback. Another ingenious machinery that does almost everything you expect of a car in busy, metropolitan city conditions plus the added benefits of being easier to not only drive and park, but also to live with, in general. But like said, it only "seems' to be yet another hatchback in the segment. In reality, it's a hatchback and much more. We're talking about the newly unleashed Renault KWID Feature-Loaded Range.

What sets the new KWID apart from all its predecessors? Well, there are reasons more than one-myriad first-in-segment features and ample aesthetic updates-that's making it the newest favorite this festive season. So, without delay, let's delve into all the updates that Renault has made on the new car, in a little more detail.

To start off with the car's new SUV-inspired design, The new Renault Kwid gets a sharper chrome front grille and dual-tone bumpers along with C-shaped LED daytime running lights. This new Feature-Loaded Range comes with the first-in-class reverse parking camera, that helps you park even in the tightest spots. In addition, it also houses myriad other first-in-class features like a rear 12-volt socket and a new chrome festooned gear knob. The rear armrest of the KWID CLIMBER lets you sit comfortably with a more relaxed posture.

With the Renault KWID's ergo smart cabin and class-leading space, you can now make the most of your weekends. The KWID comes with a hefty 300 L boot space and can comfortably seat 5 for a great weekend trip. The front seat is adjustable in 4 ways along with with recline and longitudinal adjust. The chunky steering wheel provides enhanced grip. A ground clearance of 180 mm makes the squid perfect for any Indian terrain.

Although the car still sports the same engine variants, this new range offers more comfort and safety than ever with Rear ELR (Emergency Locking Retractor) across all its variants.

What does the ELR do? Well, the ELR allows the rear seat belts to extend and retract freely according to occupant movement. That's not it! The seatbelts also lock itself and restrict the movement of passengers in case of an impact-for instance, during a sudden stop-which can indeed be life saving. Traffic Assist on the AMT variants allows the car to gently move forward in slow moving traffic, alongside preventing it from rolling backwards on slopes.

Other segment-first features include a 7-inch touchscreen Media navigation system, one-touch lane change indicator, pro-sense seat belt pretensioners with load limiters, radio speed dependent volume control and a lot more. The KWID's easily readable segment-first digital instrument cluster comes along with an on-board trip computer. The unique gear shift indicator lets you achieve optimum fuel efficiency throughout your trip.

Customers get to choose between six colour variants-Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Planet Grey, Outback Bronze, Ice Cool White and Electric Blue. And guess what? The new version of KWID loaded with all state-of-the-art features is now being offered with a 4-year/1 lakh km warranty backed by roadside assistance as standard.

Also, to surprise customers on an ordinary day at a Renault showroom, Bollywood's heartthrob, Ranbir Kapoor, was disguised as a sales executive who took charge of explaining the car's features to the customers who walked in. A couple (who were at the showroom to check out the KWID) almost screamed in happiness when Ranbir finally revealed his identity. They even took a selfie with the B-town sensation to capture the perfect moment!

So, what's the wait for? Rush to your nearest Renault showroom to check out the brand new Renault KWID. And who knows, you might get super lucky to run into Ranbir this time.