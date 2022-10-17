Odisha CM at investor's meet in Bengaluru stays silent on BJP, asks party men to work for people

OSSSC Nursing Officer 2022 admit card released: Exam date, How to download hall ticket

Bhubaneswar

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhubaneswar, Oct 17: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) released the admit card for the post of Nursing Officer. Applicants can now be able to download their hall tickets from the official website osssc.gov.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2022, for a duration of 2 hours. The exam will be held from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam will consist 100 questions of 1 mark each.

How To Check OSSSC Nursing Officer Admit Card?

First, open the official website- https://www.osssc.gov.in/

Now go to notification and search for 'OSSSC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2022' and click on it

Now enter the login credentials and submit them.

User Name/Registration Number/Mobile Number

Your OSSSC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2022 will be displayed

Download the admit card and make a soft copy of it

The OSSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4070 Nursing Officer posts.

Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 16:46 [IST]