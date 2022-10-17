YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Bhubaneswar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    OSSSC Nursing Officer 2022 admit card released: Exam date, How to download hall ticket

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhubaneswar, Oct 17: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) released the admit card for the post of Nursing Officer. Applicants can now be able to download their hall tickets from the official website osssc.gov.in.

    OSSSC Nursing Officer 2022 admit card

    The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2022, for a duration of 2 hours. The exam will be held from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam will consist 100 questions of 1 mark each.

    IGNOU June TEE Results 2022 out; check scorecard onlineIGNOU June TEE Results 2022 out; check scorecard online

    How To Check OSSSC Nursing Officer Admit Card?

    • First, open the official website- https://www.osssc.gov.in/
    • Now go to notification and search for 'OSSSC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2022' and click on it
    • Now enter the login credentials and submit them.
    • User Name/Registration Number/Mobile Number
    • Your OSSSC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2022 will be displayed
    • Download the admit card and make a soft copy of it

    The OSSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4070 Nursing Officer posts.

    Comments

    More bhubaneswar News  

    Read more about:

    admit card

    Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 16:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X