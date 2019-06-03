Odisha Plus 2 2019 science result to be declared today, check arts, commerce update

Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, June 03: The Odisha Plus 2 2019 science result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

While the results for the science stream would be declared today, there is no confirmation on when the arts and commerce results would be declared. The results are expected to be released this week.

The exams it may be recalled were held from March 7 and March 30 2019. The results once declared will be available on orissaresults.nic.in.

How to check Odisha Plus 2 2019 results

Go to orissaresults.nic.in

Click on relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout