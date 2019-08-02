Odisha OTET Admit Card 2019 time: To be released in short while: Website and how to download

Bhubaneswar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhubaneswar, Aug 02: The Odisha OTET Admit Card 2019 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The exam will be conducted on August 5 2019. The admit card will release today at 11 am. The exam is being conducted in two papers. Do note that Paper-1 and paper II are compulsory. All candidates will have an optional exam for 60 marks as well. There would be multiple choice questions and every question will carry one mark and there won't be any negative marking in the exam. The admit card once released can be downloaded at bseodisha.gov.in.

How to download Odisha OTET Admit Card 2019:

Go to bseodisha.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout