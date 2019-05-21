Keep youself updated with latestBhubaneswar News
Odisha Class 10 Result 2019 date and time update
Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar, May 21: The Odisha Class 10 Result 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
There was a delay in the declaration of the results owing to restoration work in the state. The results would be declared after 9 am.
Over 5 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the results the Class 10 results. Last year, the board had declared the results on May 7 itself. The results once declared will be available on bseodisha.ac.in and examresults.net.
How to check BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2019:
- Go to bseodisha.ac.in
- Click on the Class 10 2019 result link
- Enter roll number and other required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download result
- Take a printout
