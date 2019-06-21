  • search
For Bhubaneswar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CHSE Odisha Class 12 arts, commerce results 2019 to be declared today at this time

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bhubaneswar, June 21: The CHSE Odisha Class 12 arts, commerce results 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    It has been confirmed that the results would be declared today by the board. The results will be declared at 3.30 pm today.

    CHSE Odisha Class 12 arts, commerce results 2019 to be declared today at this time

    The exams were held between March 7 and March 30 2019. Nearly 2.30 lakh students appeared for the examinations. The board it may be recalled had announced the Class 12 Science exam results on June 3. 72.33 per cent students had cleared the examinations. The results once declared will be available on bseodisha.ac.in and examresults.net.

    How to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 arts, commerce results 2019:

    • Go to bseodisha.ac.in or examresults.net
    • Click on the relevant result link
    • Enter requires details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    More BHUBANESWAR News

    Read more about:

    odisha results

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 8:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue