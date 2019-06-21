Keep youself updated with latestBhubaneswar News
CHSE Odisha Class 12 arts, commerce results 2019 to be declared today at this time
Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar, June 21: The CHSE Odisha Class 12 arts, commerce results 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
It has been confirmed that the results would be declared today by the board. The results will be declared at 3.30 pm today.
The exams were held between March 7 and March 30 2019. Nearly 2.30 lakh students appeared for the examinations. The board it may be recalled had announced the Class 12 Science exam results on June 3. 72.33 per cent students had cleared the examinations. The results once declared will be available on bseodisha.ac.in and examresults.net.
How to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 arts, commerce results 2019:
- Go to bseodisha.ac.in or examresults.net
- Click on the relevant result link
- Enter requires details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout