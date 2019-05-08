  • search
For Bhubaneswar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2019 delayed, check possible date of release

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bhubaneswar, May 08: The BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2019 is likely to be delayed. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    While officials are working on the same to ensure that the result is declared at the earliest, reports indicate that there would be a delay. The results have been delayed owing to restoration work in the state.

    BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2019 delayed, check possible date of release

    While the board is ready with the results, owing to certain administrative concerns, the results are unable to declared and neither can a date be set. The results are expected to be declared in a week or ten days. If there is any further news on the same, we will keep you updated.

    Over 5 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the results the Class 10 results. Last year, the board had declared the results on May 7 itself. The results once declared will be available on bseodisha.ac.in.

    How to check BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2019:

    • Go to bseodisha.ac.in
    • Click on the Class 10 2019 result link
    • Enter roll number and other required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout
    Bhubaneswar Fact Check
    STRIKE RATE
    INC 58%
    BJD 42%
    INC won 7 times and BJD won 5 times since 1957 elections
    + More Details

    More BHUBANESWAR News

    Read more about:

    odisha results

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue