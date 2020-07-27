YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Bhopal Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP Board Class 12 result 2020 to be declared today

    By
    |

    Bhopal, July 27: The MP Board Class 12 result 2020 will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The exams were held in March, but the results were delayed owing to the pandemic.

    MP Board Class 12 result 2020 to be declared today

    Moreover the exams too had to be put off until June due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In June, exams were conducted for major subjects such as biology, higher mathematics, chemistry, economics, geography, political science bookkeeping, and accountancy, business economics, corporate production and horticulture, animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming, and fishery still life and design, history of Indian art anatomy physiology and health, element of science, first, second and third vocational courses.

    Around 6 lakh students appeared for the examinations. The results once declared will be available on mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

    More BHOPAL News

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh results

    Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 10:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue