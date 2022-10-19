Case against man for giving instant triple talaq to wife

Man holds 8-year-old precariously in well on theft suspicion; Case registered after video on social media

Khargone, Oct 19: A case has been registered against a man and five other members of his family after he allegedly gave instant 'triple talaq' to his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Wednesday.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act bans the practice of instant triple talaq.

A 23-year-old woman approached the Kotwali police in Khargone on Tuesday, accusing her husband of giving her triple talaq and dowry harassment.

Kotwali police station in-charge B L Mandloi said the woman in her complaint said she got married to the 26-year-old man, who is into milk selling business, about 10 months back.

She was thrown out of her in-laws' house in May as they demanded dowry, the official said quoting the complaint.

When she returned to her in-laws' house in August, her husband allegedly gave her instant triple talaq, the police official said.

Based on her complaint, a FIR was registered against the man, his parents and three other relatives under Indian Penal Code sections for dowry harassment and provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, he said.

Further legal steps will be taken after an investigation, he added.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act bans the practice of instant triple talaq. An offence under the Act can attract three years of imprisonment.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 13:11 [IST]