YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Bhopal Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Case against man for giving instant triple talaq to wife

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Khargone, Oct 19: A case has been registered against a man and five other members of his family after he allegedly gave instant 'triple talaq' to his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Wednesday.

    The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act bans the practice of instant triple talaq.

    Case against man for giving instant triple talaq to wife

    A 23-year-old woman approached the Kotwali police in Khargone on Tuesday, accusing her husband of giving her triple talaq and dowry harassment.

    Kotwali police station in-charge B L Mandloi said the woman in her complaint said she got married to the 26-year-old man, who is into milk selling business, about 10 months back.

    She was thrown out of her in-laws' house in May as they demanded dowry, the official said quoting the complaint.

    For triple talaq victims, judicial verdict in favor but social verdict still against them!For triple talaq victims, judicial verdict in favor but social verdict still against them!

    When she returned to her in-laws' house in August, her husband allegedly gave her instant triple talaq, the police official said.

    Based on her complaint, a FIR was registered against the man, his parents and three other relatives under Indian Penal Code sections for dowry harassment and provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, he said.

    Further legal steps will be taken after an investigation, he added.

    The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act bans the practice of instant triple talaq. An offence under the Act can attract three years of imprisonment.

    Comments

    More bhopal News  

    Read more about:

    triple talaq wife madhya pradesh police

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 13:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X