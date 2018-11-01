  • search

Twist in Ramanagara bypoll: BJP's L Chandrashekhar withdraws nomination, joins Congress

    Bengaluru, Nov 1: Two days before the bypolls in Karnataka's Ramanagara assembly constituency, BJP candidate L Chandrashekhar has withdrawn his nomination and reports say that he has joined the Congress.

    The Congress is in alliance with the JD (S) and hence has not fielded candidate for Ramanagara bypolls. Ramanagara bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 3.

    This hints that all is not well within the BJP. Chandrashekhar was said to be miffed with the fact that state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa did not come for campaigning in Ramanagara. Chandrashekhar had also suggested that there is internal bickering within the BJP.

    JD(S) is fielding Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha Kumaraswamy in the bypoll to the Ramanagara Assembly constituency.

    The Ramanagara assembly seat fell vacant as Kumaraswamy, who won from both the Channapatna and Ramanagara, opted to represent the former.

    The bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats -- Shivamogga, Mandya and Ballari -- and the two assembly seats of Ramanagara and Jamakhandi will take place on November 3. Counting will take place on November 6.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 11:33 [IST]
