Rahul Gandhi invites Siddaramaiah for sprint during Bharat Jodo Yatra and this happens next [watch]

Bengaluru, Oct 07: Bharat Jodo Yatra is a bold move by Congress, which seeks to revive ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While Rahul Gandhi making every effort to reach to the people, photos and videos from the yatra are going viral everyday. In one such viral moment shared by the Congress on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi inviting Siddaramaiah and making him run with him.

In the video, which has gone viral now Rahul Gandhi can be seen inviting Siddaramaiah for a run and then sprint for few minutes while holding hands with him. Rahul Gandhi's act then received a loud cheer from the crowd.

Congress' general secretary in charge (organisation) KC Venugopal comes forward and asks them to stop.

Earlier, a photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tying mother Sonia's shoelaces during the Bharat Jodo Yatra has now gone viral on various social media platofrm.

The 3,570 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 8. With the Yatra, the Congress said it wants to combat the alleged divisive politics of the BJP-led Central government.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi said that the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was the only option left with the party to reach out to the masses as all other fora for expression are shut.

Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 0:26 [IST]