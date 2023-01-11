NBF raises awareness along with Bengaluru traffic cops to observe Road Safety Week

Bengaluru

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Jan 11: Namma Bengaluru Foundation in association with 56 Secure, Bangalore Traffic Police & Traffic Wardens launched the National Road Safety week (11th to 17th January) campaign today at the KFC Junction in Indiranagar. The awareness drive focussed on this year theme "Swachhata Pakhwada", which is to propagate the cause of safer roads for all.

Roses were handed to road users as an acknowledgement for following road disciplines. The community in and around the KFC junction Indiranagar were educated on how to protect themselves and others while on the road. In addition, NBF in association with Indigo 919 has launched its campaign on Radio by informing citizens to follow Road Safety signs to prevent Road accidents. A quiz is being organised on NBF Social Media to assess the knowledge of road signs and traffic rules by people.

During the week, various activities is being organised to create awareness among general public and to give an opportunity to all stakeholders to contribute to the cause of road safety. This includes various awareness campaigns related to causes of road accidents and measures to prevent them. Various activities with school/college students, drivers and all other road users have been planned. The call for action is to make our roads safer for all including motorists and pedestrians.

Vinod Jacob, General Manager, Namma Bengaluru Foundation says: We have launched the road safety awareness drive for the occasion of the National road safety week which is from January 11th to 17th. Road accidents are a major cause of death in India and this drive is to bring awareness among the motorists to drive safely and follow traffic rules. Motorists were told about the safety of wearing helmet, seatbelts and driving safely by displaying placards and educating them on road safety. This drive is to motivate the citizens to abide traffic rules and follow safety laws and will be conducted at the major junctions in the city for a week. This needs a lot of citizen participation and involvement to make it a success it is our constant endeavour to work with the respective government agency and citizens alike to bring about this change on the ground. We look forward to many more such initiatives to spread knowledge and work with all our stakeholders to bring the desired benefits on the ground.

Sacheth Kadam, Co Founder 56 Secure said, "56's vision is to help keep the world safe by making security effective and accessible to all. We want Bengaluru to be a city where residents and visitors can move safely and confidently. Road safety is a crucial aspect of this vision, and we are committed to working together with community members, NGOs, government agencies, and other stakeholders to make our streets safer for everyone. By raising awareness continuously about the importance of safe driving practices and encouraging all road users to take responsibility for their actions, we can build a city that we can all be proud of."

Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 17:11 [IST]