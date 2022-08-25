Nature of education in Karnataka madrasas being studied: Nagesh

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 25: The Karnataka government is obtaining a report on the nature of education at madrasas in the state, B C Nagesh School Education and Literacy Minister said.

He said that there is a rule according to which after getting religious eduction at madrasas, students will have to attend nearby schools to obtain a formal education in science and mathematics.

There is no clear and accurate information regarding students getting formal education, Nagesh said. In this backdrop, keeping in mind the future of the students studying at madrasas there is a need to know about the nature of education at madrasas.

Officials have been asked to visit madrasas to inspect the education being provided at aided, unaided and private madrasas in accordance with the Right to Education Act. He pointed out that his department has received complaints regarding madrasas not cooperating when officials visit for inspections. Officials will visit certain madrasas and submit a report after inspecting it, the minister added.

After obtaining information regarding the situation on the ground, a meeting will be held with the education experts and those running madrasas. It is the responsibility of the government to provide every child with formal education in accordance with the Right to Education Act and all attempts are being made to fulfil it he added. The only intention is that every child should get quality education, Nagesh further added.

Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 10:03 [IST]