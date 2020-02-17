KSRTC bus conductor suspended for misbehaving with woman passenger

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 17: In yet another shocking incident, a KSRTC bus conductor has been accused of misbehaving a woman passenger in the bus. The incident took place when the passenger was travelling from Puttur to Hassan.

The accused has been identified as Shashihari Shalur. It is learnt that the bus conductor had sat beside her in the vacant seat next to her.

According to reports, Shashihari allegedly misbehaved with the passenger when issuing a ticket. At one point, she even raised an alarm and shouted at the conductor. Even after objection, the conductor didn't stop misbehaving after which the victim shot the video of the entire incident and posted the same on the social media.

When the incident was reported on Twitter, many Twitter users expressed their rage against the conductor, who is supposed to take care of the passengers travelling in the bus.

This had been a habit of KSRTC driver and conductors to mis behave,manhandling with passengers, they dont even think that because of passengers they are at that job.@blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice — Mehtab Alam (@alammehtab0786) February 17, 2020

Women passengers - plz do not occupy the seats next to the conductor seat.@KSRTC_Journeys look how daringly the conductor is misbehaving in front of the camera. Pls sack such persons. — Bhaskar (@bhaskarvh) February 17, 2020

Responding to the incident, KSRTC said that the crew who is responsible for this has been immediately suspended and internal enquiry is initiated.